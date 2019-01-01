Minebea Mitsumi Inc is an electronic components company. Its operating segments are Machined components, Electronic devices and components and MITSUMI business. The machined components segment manufactures mechanical parts including ball bearings, rod-end bearings, pivot assemblies for hard disk drive (HDD), and screws for automobiles and aircrafts. The electronic devices and components segment manufactures electronic devices (such as LED backlights and sensing devices), HDD spindle motors, stepping motors, DC motors, air movers (fan motors), precision motors and specialized devices. And The MITSUMI business segment manufactures semiconductor devices, optical devices, mechanical parts, high-frequency components, and power supply parts.