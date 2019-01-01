QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.9K
Div / Yield
3/5.29%
52 Wk
56 - 74.25
Mkt Cap
420.6M
Payout Ratio
40.05
Open
-
P/E
7.58
EPS
1.16
Shares
7.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 2:31PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
NASB Financial Inc is a federally chartered stock savings bank, whose business is to attract deposits from the general public and to originate real estate loans, other loans, and short-term investments. It has a portfolio of mortgage loans that are secured by multifamily, construction, development, and commercial real estate properties. Its sources of income include interest on loans, interest on MBS, interest on investment securities, customer service fees, and mortgage banking fees.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.160
REV44.687M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.340
REV46.987M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NASB Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NASB Financial (NASB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NASB Financial (OTCQX: NASB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NASB Financial's (NASB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NASB Financial.

Q

What is the target price for NASB Financial (NASB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NASB Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for NASB Financial (NASB)?

A

The stock price for NASB Financial (OTCQX: NASB) is $56.75 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 18:14:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NASB Financial (NASB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 27, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 10, 2021.

Q

When is NASB Financial (OTCQX:NASB) reporting earnings?

A

NASB Financial’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is NASB Financial (NASB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NASB Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does NASB Financial (NASB) operate in?

A

NASB Financial is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.