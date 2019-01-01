QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Oak Ridge Financial Services Inc is the holding company. The company is an independent, full-service financial services firm providing private client and investment banking services to individual, institutional and corporate customers.

Oak Ridge Finl Servs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Oak Ridge Finl Servs (BKOR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oak Ridge Finl Servs (OTCPK: BKOR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oak Ridge Finl Servs's (BKOR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oak Ridge Finl Servs.

Q

What is the target price for Oak Ridge Finl Servs (BKOR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oak Ridge Finl Servs

Q

Current Stock Price for Oak Ridge Finl Servs (BKOR)?

A

The stock price for Oak Ridge Finl Servs (OTCPK: BKOR) is $20.45 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:01:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Oak Ridge Finl Servs (BKOR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 2, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.

Q

When is Oak Ridge Finl Servs (OTCPK:BKOR) reporting earnings?

A

Oak Ridge Finl Servs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oak Ridge Finl Servs (BKOR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oak Ridge Finl Servs.

Q

What sector and industry does Oak Ridge Finl Servs (BKOR) operate in?

A

Oak Ridge Finl Servs is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.