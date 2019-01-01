Persimmon PLC is a British construction company that focuses on residential projects. One of the largest homebuilders in the United Kingdom, Persimmon focuses on traditional single-family homes, with up to 90% of its home sales in this market. The company mainly builds lower-priced residential homes, with around half of its constructed homes selling for under EUR 200,000. It also participates in strategic land purchases around the United Kingdom for future housing development. The company annually completes over 10,000 homes.