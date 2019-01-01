QQQ
Persimmon PLC is a British construction company that focuses on residential projects. One of the largest homebuilders in the United Kingdom, Persimmon focuses on traditional single-family homes, with up to 90% of its home sales in this market. The company mainly builds lower-priced residential homes, with around half of its constructed homes selling for under EUR 200,000. It also participates in strategic land purchases around the United Kingdom for future housing development. The company annually completes over 10,000 homes.

Persimmon Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Persimmon (PSMMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Persimmon (OTCPK: PSMMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Persimmon's (PSMMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Persimmon.

Q

What is the target price for Persimmon (PSMMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Persimmon

Q

Current Stock Price for Persimmon (PSMMF)?

A

The stock price for Persimmon (OTCPK: PSMMF) is $34.23 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:43:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Persimmon (PSMMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Persimmon.

Q

When is Persimmon (OTCPK:PSMMF) reporting earnings?

A

Persimmon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Persimmon (PSMMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Persimmon.

Q

What sector and industry does Persimmon (PSMMF) operate in?

A

Persimmon is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.