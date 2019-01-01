QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
324.9K/26M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
539.49 - 1243.49
Mkt Cap
827.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
163.42
EPS
2.29
Shares
1B
Outstanding
Benzinga - 46 minutes ago
Benzinga - 51 minutes ago
Benzinga - 1 hour ago
Benzinga - 1 hour ago
Benzinga - 1 hour ago
Benzinga - 15 hours ago
Benzinga - 16 hours ago
Benzinga - 17 hours ago
Benzinga - 17 hours ago
Benzinga - 17 hours ago
Benzinga - 19 hours ago
Benzinga - 21 hours ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Founded in 2003 and based in Palo Alto, California, Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles. The company sells solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation plus batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities. Tesla has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans and crossover SUVs. The company also plans to begin selling more affordable sedans and small SUVs, a light truck, a semi truck, and a sports car. Global deliveries in 2021 were a little over 936,000 units.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.2602.540 0.2800
REV16.350B17.719B1.369B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tesla Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tesla (TSLA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tesla's (TSLA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tesla (TSLA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was reported by Daiwa Capital on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 900.00 expecting TSLA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.39% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tesla (TSLA)?

A

The stock price for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is $800.77 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tesla (TSLA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tesla.

Q

When is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reporting earnings?

A

Tesla’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Tesla (TSLA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tesla.

Q

What sector and industry does Tesla (TSLA) operate in?

A

Tesla is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.