|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.260
|2.540
|0.2800
|REV
|16.350B
|17.719B
|1.369B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Tesla’s space includes: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Ford Motor (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).
The latest price target for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was reported by Daiwa Capital on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 900.00 expecting TSLA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.39% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is $800.77 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Tesla.
Tesla’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tesla.
Tesla is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.