Range
52.13 - 53
Vol / Avg.
0.8K/3.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
52.13 - 114.91
Mkt Cap
9.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
53
P/E
25.07
EPS
0.13
Shares
173.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 12:28PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 4:50AM
HelloFresh SE provides fresh, healthy, and personalized meal solutions. The company operates an internet platform that provides customers the choice between various kinds of meals and recipes to be delivered on selected weekdays. It operates in two geographical regions: International and USA. International companies comprise operations in the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Germany, Austria, Canada, and Switzerland. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States of America.

HelloFresh Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HelloFresh (HLFFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HelloFresh (OTCPK: HLFFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HelloFresh's (HLFFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HelloFresh.

Q

What is the target price for HelloFresh (HLFFF) stock?

A

The latest price target for HelloFresh (OTCPK: HLFFF) was reported by Bernstein on July 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HLFFF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HelloFresh (HLFFF)?

A

The stock price for HelloFresh (OTCPK: HLFFF) is $52.83 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:15:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HelloFresh (HLFFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HelloFresh.

Q

When is HelloFresh (OTCPK:HLFFF) reporting earnings?

A

HelloFresh does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HelloFresh (HLFFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HelloFresh.

Q

What sector and industry does HelloFresh (HLFFF) operate in?

A

HelloFresh is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.