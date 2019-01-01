|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of LVMH (OTCPK: LVMUY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for LVMH.
The latest price target for LVMH (OTCPK: LVMUY) was reported by Barclays on September 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LVMUY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for LVMH (OTCPK: LVMUY) is $141.66 last updated Today at 2:32:26 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 26, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 26, 2012.
LVMH does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for LVMH.
LVMH is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.