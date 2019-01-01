QQQ
Range
141.32 - 141.66
Vol / Avg.
14K/138.2K
Div / Yield
1.64/1.10%
52 Wk
124.26 - 171.91
Mkt Cap
356.5B
Payout Ratio
29.14
Open
141.52
P/E
27.6
Shares
2.5B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
LVMH is a global producer and distributor of luxury goods. It operates six segments: fashion and leather goods, its largest and oldest; watches and jewelry; wines and spirits; perfumes and cosmetics; selective retailing (including Sephora and airport duty-free retailer DFS); and other (including publishing). Higher-profile brands include Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, Fendi, Givenchy, Tag Heuer, Hennessy, Moet & Chandon, Glenmorangie, Sephora, and Benefit. LVMH operates more than 5,000 stores around the globe and is headquartered in Paris.

LVMH Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LVMH (LVMUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LVMH (OTCPK: LVMUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LVMH's (LVMUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LVMH.

Q

What is the target price for LVMH (LVMUY) stock?

A

The latest price target for LVMH (OTCPK: LVMUY) was reported by Barclays on September 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LVMUY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for LVMH (LVMUY)?

A

The stock price for LVMH (OTCPK: LVMUY) is $141.66 last updated Today at 2:32:26 PM.

Q

Does LVMH (LVMUY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 26, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 26, 2012.

Q

When is LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY) reporting earnings?

A

LVMH does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LVMH (LVMUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LVMH.

Q

What sector and industry does LVMH (LVMUY) operate in?

A

LVMH is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.