Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
35.7K/9.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
33.75 - 66.77
Mkt Cap
34.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.17
Shares
764M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian in Macao, the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore, and the Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas in the U.S. (which it plans to sell to Apollo and VICI for $6.25 billion in 2022). We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore in 2025. After the sale of its Vegas assets, the company will generate all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.250-0.220 0.0300
REV1.050B1.008B-42.000M

Las Vegas Sands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Las Vegas Sands (LVS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Las Vegas Sands's (LVS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Las Vegas Sands (LVS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) was reported by CBRE on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 47.00 expecting LVS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.07% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Las Vegas Sands (LVS)?

A

The stock price for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) is $45.16 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Las Vegas Sands (LVS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.79 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 26, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 17, 2020.

Q

When is Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) reporting earnings?

A

Las Vegas Sands’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Las Vegas Sands (LVS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Las Vegas Sands.

Q

What sector and industry does Las Vegas Sands (LVS) operate in?

A

Las Vegas Sands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.