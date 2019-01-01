QQQ
Range
10.15 - 10.33
Vol / Avg.
88.5K/97.6K
Div / Yield
0.3/2.94%
52 Wk
10.13 - 14.14
Mkt Cap
5.6B
Payout Ratio
50.07
Open
10.23
P/E
18.25
EPS
0.11
Shares
556M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Fuchs Petrolub SE is holding company, which through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells high-grade lubricants and related specialties. The firm's product portfolio includes automotive lubricants sold primarily under the Titan brand, industrial lubricants sold primarily under the Renolin brand, metal processing lubricants, and special application lubricants. The company also provides a range of services including chemical process management, analytics, condition monitoring, and coating. Fuchs Petrolub organizes itself into three segments based on geography: Europe, Asia-Pacific and Africa, and North and South America. The Europe segment generates the majority of revenue.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

Fuchs Petrolub Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fuchs Petrolub (FUPBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCPK: FUPBY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fuchs Petrolub's (FUPBY) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Fuchs Petrolub (FUPBY) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Fuchs Petrolub (FUPBY)?

A

The stock price for Fuchs Petrolub (OTCPK: FUPBY) is $10.16 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fuchs Petrolub (FUPBY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 22, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 4, 2015.

Q

When is Fuchs Petrolub (OTCPK:FUPBY) reporting earnings?

A

Fuchs Petrolub’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Fuchs Petrolub (FUPBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fuchs Petrolub.

Q

What sector and industry does Fuchs Petrolub (FUPBY) operate in?

A

Fuchs Petrolub is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.