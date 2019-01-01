|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCPK: FUPBY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Fuchs Petrolub.
There is no analysis for Fuchs Petrolub
The stock price for Fuchs Petrolub (OTCPK: FUPBY) is $10.16 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 22, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 4, 2015.
Fuchs Petrolub’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Fuchs Petrolub.
Fuchs Petrolub is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.