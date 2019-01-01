QQQ
Range
180.55 - 190.4
Vol / Avg.
1.5K/1.6K
Div / Yield
2.69/1.49%
52 Wk
156.32 - 221.5
Mkt Cap
82.7B
Payout Ratio
72.88
Open
190.4
P/E
52.25
Shares
439.6M
Outstanding
EssilorLuxottica is a combination of the leading manufacturer of premium frames and sunglasses and the leading manufacturer of optical lenses. Both companies are significantly larger than the next biggest player in their respective fields and command around 15% of the fragmented global eyewear market. The combined company has a broad geographical presence, with around 24% of sales in Europe, 53% in the North America, and the rest in Asia and Latin America.

Essilorluxottica Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Essilorluxottica (ESLOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Essilorluxottica (OTCPK: ESLOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Essilorluxottica's (ESLOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Essilorluxottica.

Q

What is the target price for Essilorluxottica (ESLOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Essilorluxottica

Q

Current Stock Price for Essilorluxottica (ESLOF)?

A

The stock price for Essilorluxottica (OTCPK: ESLOF) is $188.13 last updated Today at 8:49:50 PM.

Q

Does Essilorluxottica (ESLOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Essilorluxottica.

Q

When is Essilorluxottica (OTCPK:ESLOF) reporting earnings?

A

Essilorluxottica does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Essilorluxottica (ESLOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Essilorluxottica.

Q

What sector and industry does Essilorluxottica (ESLOF) operate in?

A

Essilorluxottica is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.