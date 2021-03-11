 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 10:24am
On Thursday morning, 420 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Significant Points:

  • The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Visa (NYSE:V).
  • Nova Lifestyle was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)'s stock made the biggest move upwards, moving 201.25% to reach a new 52-week high.

The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

  • Visa (NYSE:V) stock set a new 52-week high of $226.29 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.96%.
  • Mastercard (NYSE:MA) stock made a new 52-week high of $389.00 Thursday. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.
  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $62.45. Shares traded up 0.81%.
  • Chevron (NYSE:CVX) stock set a new 52-week high of $112.45 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%.
  • Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares hit $256.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.38%.
  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $92.68 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.63%.
  • Total (NYSE:TOT) shares broke to $49.66 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.06%.
  • Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $342.76. The stock traded down 0.18% on the session.
  • Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) stock made a new 52-week high of $64.76 Thursday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.
  • Deere (NYSE:DE) shares set a new yearly high of $365.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.
  • Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) shares set a new yearly high of $125.49 this morning. The stock was up 0.96% on the session.
  • General Motors (NYSE:GM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $57.17 with a daily change of up 0.34%.
  • ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares broke to $60.41 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.21%.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $63.26 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.43%.
  • Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) shares were up 1.09% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.44.
  • Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $88.79. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session.
  • ABB (NYSE:ABB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $30.90 with a daily change of up 0.13%.
  • Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares were up 0.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $87.90 for a change of up 0.3%.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $85.24 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.03%.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $85.13. The stock traded up 1.98% on the session.
  • Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $13.06 with a daily change of up 0.95%.
  • Dow (NYSE:DOW) shares were up 0.95% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $65.27 for a change of up 0.95%.
  • Eni (NYSE:E) shares hit $24.66 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.2%.
  • Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) shares hit $60.96 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.03%.
  • Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.30 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.27%.
  • BCE (NYSE:BCE) shares set a new yearly high of $46.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
  • Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) shares broke to $310.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.17%.
  • Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.53 Thursday. The stock was up 2.01% for the day.
  • Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) shares were up 1.19% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $59.17 for a change of up 1.19%.
  • CRH (NYSE:CRH) shares were up 0.47% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $48.47.
  • Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) shares hit $47.67 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.02%.
  • Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) shares were up 2.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.13 for a change of up 2.07%.
  • Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.84. The stock was up 1.44% for the day.
  • Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) shares set a new yearly high of $57.98 this morning. The stock was up 1.1% on the session.
  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $67.97. Shares traded up 1.53%.
  • Welltower (NYSE:WELL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $74.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.74%.
  • Corning (NYSE:GLW) shares hit $40.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.67%.
  • D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $84.97. The stock traded up 1.86% on the session.
  • Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.78 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.41%.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares were up 1.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $184.16.
  • Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares broke to $42.34 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.9%.
  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $57.85 with a daily change of up 2.05%.
  • Magna International (NYSE:MGA) shares set a new 52-week high of $93.46 on Thursday, moving up 2.92%.
  • MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.64 on Thursday, moving up 0.59%.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.97. The stock traded up 2.92% on the session.
  • Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.30 Thursday. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.
  • ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) shares hit $51.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%.
  • CarMax (NYSE:KMX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $136.14 with a daily change of up 0.91%.
  • iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) shares were down 0.4% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.22.
  • Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $102.81 with a daily change of up 2.06%.
  • Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Common Units (AMEX:CQP) shares hit $42.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.14%.
  • Nucor (NYSE:NUE) stock set a new 52-week high of $68.91 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%.
  • Imperial Oil Limited Common Stock (AMEX:IMO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $25.81. Shares traded up 1.43%.
  • NVR (NYSE:NVR) shares hit a yearly high of $4,832.80. The stock traded down 0.27% on the session.
  • Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.53 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.81%.
  • Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) shares set a new yearly high of $30.38 this morning. The stock was up 1.91% on the session.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) stock hit a yearly high price of $126.39. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
  • WPP (NYSE:WPP) stock made a new 52-week high of $64.40 Thursday. The stock was up 1.42% for the day.
  • News (NASDAQ:NWSA) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.70 Thursday. The stock was down 0.51% for the day.
  • Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.21 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.43%.
  • Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) shares hit a yearly high of $32.10. The stock traded up 1.45% on the session.
  • Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares were up 0.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.90.
  • Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.98 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.51%.
  • A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) shares were up 0.55% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $65.50.
  • Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) shares were up 1.99% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.76.
  • Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) shares set a new 52-week high of $96.17 on Thursday, moving up 2.19%.
  • Textron (NYSE:TXT) shares were up 1.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.94.
  • Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) shares broke to $87.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.9%.
  • Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.44 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.72%.
  • Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) shares broke to $12.73 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.77%.
  • LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $141.76 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.02%.
  • Lear (NYSE:LEA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $187.27. The stock traded up 1.12% on the session.
  • Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $412.95. The stock traded up 2.05% on the session.
  • CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.03. The stock traded up 1.86% on the session.
  • Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) shares hit $1,413.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.79%.
  • Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) stock set a new 52-week high of $79.89 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.77%.
  • Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.82 on Thursday, moving up 0.64%.
  • Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $189.12 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.37%.
  • Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) shares set a new 52-week high of $253.23 on Thursday, moving up 1.06%.
  • Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares hit $47.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.93%.
  • Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) stock set a new 52-week high of $150.99 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.78%.
  • The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) shares set a new yearly high of $170.56 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.
  • AECOM (NYSE:ACM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.39. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session.
  • US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.17 on Thursday, moving up 1.32%.
  • Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $54.41 with a daily change of up 0.54%.
  • Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) shares were up 3.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.84.
  • Brunswick (NYSE:BC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $102.97. The stock traded up 3.0% on the session.
  • Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) shares hit a yearly high of $57.96. The stock traded down 0.66% on the session.
  • Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) shares were up 1.56% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $138.34.
  • Ternium (NYSE:TX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $37.98 with a daily change of up 2.29%.
  • Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) shares set a new yearly high of $21.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session.
  • Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $142.60. Shares traded up 2.94%.
  • Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) stock made a new 52-week high of $90.80 Thursday. The stock was up 8.51% for the day.
  • Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.21 on Thursday, moving up 2.14%.
  • MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares hit a yearly high of $97.07. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.
  • Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.18 on Thursday, moving down 0.25%.
  • First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares broke to $49.52 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.41%.
  • Jabil (NYSE:JBL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.90 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.33%.
  • Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares set a new yearly high of $21.77 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.
  • Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) shares were up 5.39% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $126.89.
  • EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) shares were up 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $113.11.
  • SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.86 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.95%.
  • Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares were up 1.29% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.59.
  • Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $50.46 with a daily change of up 0.3%.
  • Alcoa (NYSE:AA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $32.68. Shares traded down 0.18%.
  • Air Lease (NYSE:AL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $51.35 with a daily change of up 2.74%.
  • Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $133.36. Shares traded up 1.72%.
  • Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $13.86 with a daily change of down 0.13%.
  • Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) shares were up 0.16% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $110.60 for a change of up 0.16%.
  • Olin (NYSE:OLN) shares broke to $34.20 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.98%.
  • J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $118.96 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.94%.
  • Maximus (NYSE:MMS) stock set a new 52-week high of $87.02 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.57%.
  • Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) shares were up 3.06% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.25.
  • MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) shares were down 0.19% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $90.28 for a change of down 0.19%.
  • CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.73. The stock traded down 0.52% on the session.
  • ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) shares were up 0.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.86.
  • UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $258.69 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.45%.
  • Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) shares were up 0.67% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.66.
  • KBR (NYSE:KBR) shares set a new yearly high of $34.04 this morning. The stock was up 0.96% on the session.
  • Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) stock hit a yearly high price of $109.02. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
  • WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) shares set a new 52-week high of $93.09 on Thursday, moving up 2.12%.
  • Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares set a new 52-week high of $66.13 on Thursday, moving down 0.28%.
  • Avient (NYSE:AVNT) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.48 on Thursday, moving up 1.08%.
  • BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.47 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.1%.
  • Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.89 Thursday. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.
  • Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) shares broke to $19.81 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.46%.
  • M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.57 Thursday. The stock was up 1.18% for the day.
  • Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) shares hit $45.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.13%.
  • UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.44 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.26%.
  • Ryder System (NYSE:R) shares were up 1.22% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $77.83.
  • EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) stock set a new 52-week high of $97.10 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.62%.
  • Kirby (NYSE:KEX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $68.09 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.1%.
  • Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares hit $170.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.16%.
  • Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.59 on Thursday, moving up 1.77%.
  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) shares hit $44.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.4%.
  • Adient (NYSE:ADNT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.23 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.39%.
  • Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) shares were down 0.28% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.68.
  • Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) shares hit $73.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.51%.
  • Dana (NYSE:DAN) shares set a new yearly high of $26.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.38 on Thursday, moving up 0.36%.
  • PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.83 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.96%.
  • Box (NYSE:BOX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $22.22 with a daily change of up 4.65%.
  • Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.91 on Thursday, moving up 0.72%.
  • LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares hit a yearly high of $141.00. The stock traded up 1.36% on the session.
  • Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) shares were up 1.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $75.41 for a change of up 1.07%.
  • Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) stock hit a yearly high price of $81.82. The stock was up 1.07% for the day.
  • Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $62.50. Shares traded up 1.46%.
  • Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $20.50 with a daily change of down 0.79%.
  • Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.64 on Thursday, moving down 0.07%.
  • CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares broke to $16.77 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.69%.
  • Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares set a new 52-week high of $95.59 on Thursday, moving up 0.79%.
  • Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) stock made a new 52-week high of $107.33 Thursday. The stock was up 1.27% for the day.
  • Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) shares broke to $56.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.41%.
  • Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $35.25. Shares traded up 0.5%.
  • Terex (NYSE:TEX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $46.87. Shares traded up 1.04%.
  • Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.33 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.39%.
  • Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) shares were up 1.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.04.
  • Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) shares broke to $7.42 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.14%.
  • H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) stock made a new 52-week high of $60.87 Thursday. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
  • Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.59 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.87%.
  • Yelp (NYSE:YELP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.82 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.64%.
  • Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.46 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.97%.
  • Cabot (NYSE:CBT) shares were up 0.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.79.
  • Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $50.84 with a daily change of up 0.61%.
  • Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) shares set a new yearly high of $52.29 this morning. The stock was up 1.19% on the session.
  • Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) shares were up 1.93% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $75.41 for a change of up 1.93%.
  • Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) stock set a new 52-week high of $117.73 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.28%.
  • Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) shares hit $38.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.07%.
  • Calix (NYSE:CALX) shares were up 3.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.50.
  • Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $95.39. Shares traded up 4.49%.
  • Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.06 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.9%.
  • Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) shares hit a yearly high of $22.57. The stock traded up 2.99% on the session.
  • Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $84.38 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.55%.
  • Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) shares were up 2.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $94.14.
  • American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) shares broke to $101.88 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.17%.
  • Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) shares hit a yearly high of $80.00. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.
  • CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) shares hit $26.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.77%.
  • Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) shares were up 0.94% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $90.02 for a change of up 0.94%.
  • Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.08 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.
  • Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $105.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.11%.
  • Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) shares set a new 52-week high of $60.12 on Thursday, moving up 0.97%.
  • Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.47. The stock was up 1.44% for the day.
  • Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) shares set a new yearly high of $4.63 this morning. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.92 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.73%.
  • Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) shares hit a yearly high of $61.09. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
  • Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) shares were down 0.24% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.99 for a change of down 0.24%.
  • Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.80 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.04%.
  • Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) shares were down 0.47% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.08.
  • Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) stock made a new 52-week high of $65.79 Thursday. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.
  • Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $47.43 with a daily change of up 3.98%.
  • Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.51 Thursday. The stock was up 2.18% for the day.
  • Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) shares were up 2.72% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.99.
  • Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) stock set a new 52-week high of $121.42 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.86%.
  • NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) shares were up 0.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.19.
  • Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $92.99 with a daily change of up 0.89%.
  • Ballys (NYSE:BALY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $71.84. Shares traded up 1.33%.
  • Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.82 Thursday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
  • Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) shares were up 1.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $65.00.
  • PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) shares hit $17.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.25%.
  • United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) shares hit $38.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.77%.
  • Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $129.09. Shares traded up 2.19%.
  • Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) shares hit a yearly high of $19.43. The stock traded down 0.57% on the session.
  • Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $39.99. Shares traded down 0.56%.
  • Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.49. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.
  • Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.78. The stock traded down 1.22% on the session.
  • EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE:EVT) shares set a new yearly high of $25.46 this morning. The stock was down 0.32% on the session.
  • GMS (NYSE:GMS) shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.23.
  • Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) shares were up 2.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $88.64 for a change of up 2.07%.
  • Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) shares were up 0.65% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.03 for a change of up 0.65%.
  • Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares broke to $36.27 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.28%.
  • Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.27. The stock was down 0.24% for the day.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.67 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.65%.
  • Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) shares set a new yearly high of $41.98 this morning. The stock was down 2.52% on the session.
  • American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $106.74.
  • Unisys (NYSE:UIS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.27 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.89%.
  • Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) shares hit $45.89 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.84%.
  • BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares were down 0.05% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.26 for a change of down 0.05%.
  • Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.23 on Thursday, moving up 1.74%.
  • Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) shares were down 0.55% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $75.27.
  • Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) shares were up 0.13% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.77.
  • Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) shares broke to $41.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.91%.
  • Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE:USA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.55. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
  • Sixth Street Specialty (NYSE:TSLX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.62 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.71%.
  • Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) shares were down 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.75.
  • AAR (NYSE:AIR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.58 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.46%.
  • Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.71. The stock was down 0.81% for the day.
  • Ferro (NYSE:FOE) shares broke to $18.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.06%.
  • Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.50 on Thursday, moving up 2.6%.
  • Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $69.88 with a daily change of down 0.29%.
  • Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) shares hit a yearly high of $15.68. The stock traded up 3.42% on the session.
  • e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.91. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session.
  • AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) shares were up 0.46% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $54.95 for a change of up 0.46%.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE:BXMX) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.32 on Thursday, moving up 0.61%.
  • Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) shares were down 0.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.62.
  • First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.50. The stock was down 0.59% for the day.
  • H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.39 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.83%.
  • Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) shares hit $16.67 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.82%.
  • Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) shares were down 0.64% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.51.
  • NOW (NYSE:DNOW) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.88 Thursday. The stock was down 1.03% for the day.
  • Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) shares were down 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.54.
  • MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) shares hit a yearly high of $57.20. The stock traded up 3.25% on the session.
  • Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.50 on Thursday, moving up 4.68%.
  • The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.96 Thursday. The stock was up 1.71% for the day.
  • Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.58 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.34%.
  • Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.50 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.28%.
  • Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) shares hit $5.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.65%.
  • Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) stock hit a yearly high price of $44.64. The stock was up 2.44% for the day.
  • US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) shares were up 1.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $71.19.
  • MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares broke to $69.64 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.08%.
  • Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ:QQQX) shares were up 1.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.71.
  • Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) shares set a new yearly high of $31.49 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.
  • Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.65 Thursday. The stock was up 1.99% for the day.
  • Sprott (NYSE:SII) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $43.93 with a daily change of down 0.14%.
  • Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $41.93 with a daily change of down 0.53%.
  • Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) shares were down 4.43% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.17 for a change of down 4.43%.
  • GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) shares were up 0.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.43 for a change of up 0.15%.
  • Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.26 Thursday. The stock was down 0.23% for the day.
  • Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares hit a yearly high of $26.43. The stock traded up 3.1% on the session.
  • Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. New Common Stock (AMEX:CLM) shares set a new yearly high of $13.58 this morning. The stock was up 0.67% on the session.
  • America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $158.64. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.
  • Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.74. The stock was up 1.77% for the day.
  • Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.47. Shares traded up 2.76%.
  • Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.78 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.18%.
  • Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) shares set a new yearly high of $37.56 this morning. The stock was up 1.43% on the session.
  • Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) shares hit a yearly high of $44.97. The stock traded down 0.7% on the session.
  • Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE:HLX) shares broke to $6.76 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.64%.
  • Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.98. The stock traded down 0.17% on the session.
  • Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) shares were up 0.21% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.44 for a change of up 0.21%.
  • Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) shares broke to $14.67 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.05%.
  • Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $66.00. Shares traded down 0.92%.
  • Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) shares hit a yearly high of $16.70. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.
  • Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE:RA) shares broke to $21.37 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.77%.
  • Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) shares broke to $54.13 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.05%.
  • Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares hit a yearly high of $46.99. The stock traded down 0.15% on the session.
  • Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $64.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.11%.
  • Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.01 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.32%.
  • United States Lime (NASDAQ:USLM) shares were down 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $156.00.
  • Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $32.13 with a daily change of up 0.47%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) shares were up 0.86% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.13.
  • UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $19.43 with a daily change of up 1.06%.
  • First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $36.95. Shares traded down 0.35%.
  • Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.03 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.84%.
  • QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.30. The stock traded down 0.87% on the session.
  • Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.36 Thursday. The stock was up 1.36% for the day.
  • IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) shares were up 5.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.52 for a change of up 5.15%.
  • Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) shares were up 0.68% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.47.
  • Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) shares hit $38.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.13%.
  • Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.28. The stock was up 1.34% for the day.
  • Insteel Indus (NASDAQ:IIIN) shares hit $38.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.85%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) shares set a new yearly high of $11.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.
  • Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE:VTA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.36 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%.
  • Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:ULH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $26.75 with a daily change of down 0.26%.
  • Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.09 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.43%.
  • Cass Information Sys (NASDAQ:CASS) shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.29.
  • American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) shares broke to $21.98 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.5%.
  • Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) shares set a new yearly high of $13.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.
  • NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares broke to $35.67 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.31%.
  • Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) shares were up 0.73% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.19 for a change of up 0.73%.
  • Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $19.19 with a daily change of up 4.09%.
  • SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.37 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.31%.
  • Cambridge (NASDAQ:CATC) shares set a new yearly high of $86.42 this morning. The stock was down 0.09% on the session.
  • Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.37 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.57%.
  • Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.88. The stock traded down 1.06% on the session.
  • GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) shares hit $21.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.81%.
  • India Fund (NYSE:IFN) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.71 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.19%.
  • Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $16.00. Shares traded up 0.2%.
  • Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE:EFT) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.21. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.
  • Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.95. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session.
  • Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.70. The stock traded up 12.94% on the session.
  • Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTBB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.00. The stock traded up 1.54% on the session.
  • Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.96 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.39%.
  • Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $99.24 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%.
  • Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.94 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.21%.
  • Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE:JFR) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.73 Thursday. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.
  • IDT (NYSE:IDT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $21.68. Shares traded up 0.9%.
  • Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.33 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.19%.
  • VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $42.71 with a daily change of up 0.02%.
  • Voya Global Equity (NYSE:IGD) shares broke to $5.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $12.00. Shares traded up 5.79%.
  • Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) shares were up 8.13% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.39.
  • Eaton Vance Senior (NYSE:EFR) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.74 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.37%.
  • HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $18.40 with a daily change of up 0.77%.
  • Berry (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $6.39. Shares traded up 0.64%.
  • Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.66 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.24%.
  • PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NYSE:NRGX) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.98 on Thursday, moving up 0.84%.
  • Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) shares set a new yearly high of $28.78 this morning. The stock was down 0.73% on the session.
  • PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.36 Thursday. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
  • TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) shares were up 1.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.26 for a change of up 1.5%.
  • Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE:FRA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.14 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%.
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) shares broke to $17.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.66%.
  • Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) shares hit a yearly high of $38.49. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.24. The stock was up 2.23% for the day.
  • Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) shares were up 8.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.99.
  • Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.00. The stock traded down 1.54% on the session.
  • RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.25 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.23%.
  • Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.79 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.12%.
  • Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.22. The stock was up 1.07% for the day.
  • Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) shares were up 0.19% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.98.
  • Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $35.54. Shares traded up 1.01%.
  • Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $53.10. Shares traded up 2.12%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETB) shares were up 0.33% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.38.
  • Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.99 Thursday. The stock was up 2.96% for the day.
  • Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.01 on Thursday, moving up 0.52%.
  • Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE:JRO) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.64. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.
  • Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $4.85. Shares traded up 2.02%.
  • Adams Natural Resources (NYSE:PEO) shares were up 0.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.44.
  • Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.91 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.08%.
  • Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.82 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.17%.
  • Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE:ARDC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $15.20 with a daily change of up 0.2%.
  • Guggenheim Enhanced (NYSE:GPM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%.
  • Summit Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SMMF) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.95 Thursday. The stock was down 1.34% for the day.
  • Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE:CEM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%.
  • Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.37. The stock traded up 2.32% on the session.
  • First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) shares were up 0.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.45 for a change of up 0.96%.
  • Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.54 Thursday. The stock was up 3.88% for the day.
  • Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) shares were up 1.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.79.
  • Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) shares were up 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.24.
  • WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) shares set a new yearly high of $15.75 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) shares broke to $29.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.58%.
  • Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) shares broke to $9.20 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.79%.
  • Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.16 for a change of up 0.2%.
  • Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.69 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.69%.
  • CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.45 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.02%.
  • MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) shares were up 2.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.70.
  • ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE:SPXX) shares were up 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.30.
  • Macquarie Global (NYSE:MGU) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.74. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.
  • Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $28.49 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.68. The stock was down 1.86% for the day.
  • Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.59 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.14%.
  • Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.96 Thursday. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
  • ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) shares set a new yearly high of $19.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% on the session.
  • Navios Maritime Container (NASDAQ:NMCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.92 Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) shares were down 3.99% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.22.
  • Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.98. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.
  • LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.57 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.08%.
  • Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) shares set a new yearly high of $30.00 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.37.
  • Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (AMEX:NHS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.60 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.64%.
  • Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) shares were up 0.68% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.10 for a change of up 0.68%.
  • Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) shares set a new yearly high of $8.10 this morning. The stock was up 1.0% on the session.
  • Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (NYSE:JCE) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.92 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.05%.
  • First Business Financial (NASDAQ:FBIZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.28 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.56%.
  • Apollo Senior Floating (NYSE:AFT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.94%.
  • Investar Holding (NASDAQ:ISTR) shares were up 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.80.
  • Ring Energy, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:REI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $2.92. Shares traded up 5.59%.
  • Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) shares hit $12.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.47%.
  • Western New England (NASDAQ:WNEB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.91 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.24%.
  • Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.65. The stock traded up 6.8% on the session.
  • Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE:PBT) shares hit a yearly high of $4.67. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.
  • Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.12 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.87%.
  • Blackstone/GSO (NYSE:BSL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $15.26. Shares traded up 0.46%.
  • Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.41 Thursday. The stock was up 14.23% for the day.
  • Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.55. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
  • Avenue Income Credit (NYSE:ACP) shares set a new yearly high of $11.55 this morning. The stock was up 1.23% on the session.
  • Voya Global Advantage (NYSE:IGA) shares were up 0.27% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.22.
  • Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.78 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.01%.
  • Hill International (NYSE:HIL) shares were up 3.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.93 for a change of up 3.17%.
  • Nuveen Tax Advantaged (NYSE:JTA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.61 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%.
  • Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE:JSD) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.35 on Thursday, moving up 0.84%.
  • Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.72 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.53%.
  • Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.19 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.23%.
  • Gabelli Global Small (NYSE:GGZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.69 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%.
  • Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.95 on Thursday, moving up 7.96%.
  • RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.66 on Thursday, moving up 23.21%.
  • Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) shares broke to $9.90 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.16%.
  • Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) shares were up 9.19% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.05.
  • Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.21%.
  • SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.82 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.71%.
  • Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) shares set a new yearly high of $5.79 this morning. The stock was up 201.25% on the session.
  • Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE:FMO) shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.75.
  • Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) shares set a new yearly high of $11.01 this morning. The stock was up 15.32% on the session.
  • OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) shares broke to $16.24 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.35%.
  • Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE:CRT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.74 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.94%.
  • Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE:CEN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $11.59. Shares traded up 0.11%.
  • Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE:SRV) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.61. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
  • Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE:TTP) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.43 on Thursday, moving up 3.05%.
  • Sequential Brands Gr (NASDAQ:SQBG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $25.09 with a daily change of up 12.5%.
  • Tortoise Energy (NYSE:NDP) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.64 on Thursday, moving down 0.28%.
  • Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares were up 133.33% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.49.

 

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

