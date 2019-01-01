QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
31.83 - 32.75
Vol / Avg.
14K/14.2K
Div / Yield
1.04/3.22%
52 Wk
26.17 - 35
Mkt Cap
277.1M
Payout Ratio
31.66
Open
32.07
P/E
10.13
EPS
0.52
Shares
8.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 8:50AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 8:27AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 8:51AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 9:19AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 5:08PM
Benzinga - Feb 25, 2021, 9:18AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
ACNB Corp provides banking, insurance, and financial services to businesses and consumers, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, ACNB Bank and Russell Insurance Group Inc (RIG). The corporation has two reporting segments, the Bank and RIG. RIG is managed separately from the Banking segment, which includes the Bank and related financial services that the corporation offers through its banking subsidiary. RIG offers a broad range of property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients. The corporation's primary source of revenue is interest income on loans and investment securities and fee income on its products and services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.520
REV22.893M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ACNB Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ACNB (ACNB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ACNB (NASDAQ: ACNB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ACNB's (ACNB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ACNB (ACNB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ACNB

Q

Current Stock Price for ACNB (ACNB)?

A

The stock price for ACNB (NASDAQ: ACNB) is $31.93 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ACNB (ACNB) pay a dividend?

A

The next ACNB (ACNB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) reporting earnings?

A

ACNB’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is ACNB (ACNB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ACNB.

Q

What sector and industry does ACNB (ACNB) operate in?

A

ACNB is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.