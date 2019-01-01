ACNB Corp provides banking, insurance, and financial services to businesses and consumers, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, ACNB Bank and Russell Insurance Group Inc (RIG). The corporation has two reporting segments, the Bank and RIG. RIG is managed separately from the Banking segment, which includes the Bank and related financial services that the corporation offers through its banking subsidiary. RIG offers a broad range of property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients. The corporation's primary source of revenue is interest income on loans and investment securities and fee income on its products and services.