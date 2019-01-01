QQQ
Range
11.41 - 12.13
Vol / Avg.
545.9K/333.3K
Div / Yield
0.2/1.75%
52 Wk
10.62 - 14.85
Mkt Cap
541.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
11.41
P/E
-
EPS
-0.17
Shares
45.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Farmland Partners Inc owns and seeks to acquire high-quality farmland throughout North America. The company is an internally managed real estate company and owns and contracts of farmland and storage facilities located across the United States. Its properties are farmed by over 100 tenants growing more than 26 commercial crops. Farmland Partners generates its revenues through the rent it receives from its tenants.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.270
REV19.390M20.046M656.000K

Farmland Partners Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Farmland Partners (FPI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE: FPI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Farmland Partners's (FPI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Farmland Partners (FPI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Farmland Partners (NYSE: FPI) was reported by Berenberg on October 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting FPI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.06% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Farmland Partners (FPI)?

A

The stock price for Farmland Partners (NYSE: FPI) is $11.96 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Farmland Partners (FPI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Q

When is Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) reporting earnings?

A

Farmland Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Farmland Partners (FPI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Farmland Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Farmland Partners (FPI) operate in?

A

Farmland Partners is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.