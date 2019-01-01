QQQ
Range
19.55 - 20.31
Vol / Avg.
371.2K/274.3K
Div / Yield
2.39/11.89%
52 Wk
19.21 - 22.7
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
60
Open
19.58
P/E
5.05
Shares
49.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 4:31PM
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high total return, primarily through high current income and secondarily, through the growth of capital. The fund's portfolio is allocated into the various division which consists of high yield corporate credit, securitized credit, global real estate equities, global infrastructure equities, U.S. energy mlp equities and other assets and cash.

Brookfield Real Assets Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Brookfield Real Assets (RA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE: RA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brookfield Real Assets's (RA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Brookfield Real Assets.

Q

What is the target price for Brookfield Real Assets (RA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE: RA) was reported by Dahlman Rose on October 11, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Brookfield Real Assets (RA)?

A

The stock price for Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE: RA) is $20.2291 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brookfield Real Assets (RA) pay a dividend?

A

The next Brookfield Real Assets (RA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-15.

Q

When is Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE:RA) reporting earnings?

A

Brookfield Real Assets does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Brookfield Real Assets (RA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brookfield Real Assets.

Q

What sector and industry does Brookfield Real Assets (RA) operate in?

A

Brookfield Real Assets is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.