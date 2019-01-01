|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE: RA) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Brookfield Real Assets.
The latest price target for Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE: RA) was reported by Dahlman Rose on October 11, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE: RA) is $20.2291 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Brookfield Real Assets (RA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-15.
Brookfield Real Assets does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Brookfield Real Assets.
Brookfield Real Assets is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.