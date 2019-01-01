|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.080
|2.070
|-0.0100
|REV
|1.220B
|1.100B
|-120.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Hubbell’s space includes: SES AI (NYSE:SES), ABB (NYSE:ABB), Atkore (NYSE:ATKR), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR).
The latest price target for Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) was reported by Mizuho on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 220.00 expecting HUBB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.83% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) is $174.84 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Hubbell (HUBB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.
Hubbell’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Hubbell.
Hubbell is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.