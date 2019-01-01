QQQ
Range
174.75 - 178.87
Vol / Avg.
348.4K/288.2K
Div / Yield
4.2/2.40%
52 Wk
173.07 - 212.54
Mkt Cap
9.5B
Payout Ratio
59.91
Open
177.92
P/E
26.24
EPS
2.15
Shares
54.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Hubbell is a diversified conglomerate industrial company that mostly competes in the electrical components market. Its products and services serve vital portions of the U.S. electrical supply chain, including transmission and distribution as well as the commercial, industrial, and residential end markets. The company organizes its business into two segments--electrical and power systems. The consolidated business sells about two thirds of its products via distributors, with the remainder sold via direct sales to utilities and contractors. The 2018 acquisition of Aclara, folded into the utility solutions segment, brought Hubbell a portfolio of smart meters and communication sensors that serves electrical, water, and gas utilities.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.0802.070 -0.0100
REV1.220B1.100B-120.000M

Hubbell Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hubbell (HUBB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hubbell's (HUBB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hubbell (HUBB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) was reported by Mizuho on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 220.00 expecting HUBB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.83% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hubbell (HUBB)?

A

The stock price for Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) is $174.84 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hubbell (HUBB) pay a dividend?

A

The next Hubbell (HUBB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) reporting earnings?

A

Hubbell’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Hubbell (HUBB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hubbell.

Q

What sector and industry does Hubbell (HUBB) operate in?

A

Hubbell is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.