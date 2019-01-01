QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Leisure Products
Mattel markets toy products that are sold to its wholesale customers and direct to retail consumers. The company offers products for children and families, including toys for infants and preschoolers, girls and boys, youth electronics, handheld and other games, puzzles, educational toys, media-driven products, and plush and fashion-related toys. Mattel's owned portfolio includes Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, and American Girl. In addition, it currently manufactures toy products for its segments both internally and externally (through manufacturing partners).

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3000.530 0.2300
REV1.660B1.795B135.000M

Mattel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mattel (MAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mattel's (MAT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mattel (MAT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) was reported by Stifel on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting MAT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.72% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mattel (MAT)?

A

The stock price for Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) is $24.315 last updated Today at 2:56:18 PM.

Q

Does Mattel (MAT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 15, 2017 to stockholders of record on August 21, 2017.

Q

When is Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) reporting earnings?

A

Mattel’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Mattel (MAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mattel.

Q

What sector and industry does Mattel (MAT) operate in?

A

Mattel is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.