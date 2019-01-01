QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
8.6K/10.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.26 - 28.97
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-2.17
Shares
789.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
iQIYI Inc is an online entertainment service provider in China. It is primarily engaged in providing a variety of services encompassing internet video, live broadcasting, online games, online literature, animations, e-commerce and social media platform. The company produces original video content and distributes appealing professionally-produced content, partner-generated content, and user-generated content. It also offers a diverse collection of internet video content that appeals to users from broad demographics. The company's revenue is generated from membership services and online advertising services. The company earns the majority of its revenue from China.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.320

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV1.150B

iQIYI Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iQIYI (IQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iQIYI's (IQ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for iQIYI (IQ) stock?

A

The latest price target for iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) was reported by OTR Global on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IQ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for iQIYI (IQ)?

A

The stock price for iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) is $3.84 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iQIYI (IQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for iQIYI.

Q

When is iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) reporting earnings?

A

iQIYI’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is iQIYI (IQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iQIYI.

Q

What sector and industry does iQIYI (IQ) operate in?

A

iQIYI is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.