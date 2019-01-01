|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ: GLRE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Greenlight Capital Re’s space includes: Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE), SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT), RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR), Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Alleghany (NYSE:Y).
The latest price target for Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ: GLRE) was reported by UBS on February 23, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting GLRE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 248.68% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ: GLRE) is $7.17 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Greenlight Capital Re.
Greenlight Capital Re’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Greenlight Capital Re.
Greenlight Capital Re is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.