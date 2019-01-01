QQQ
Range
7.03 - 7.21
Vol / Avg.
148.1K/113K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.6 - 9.71
Mkt Cap
242.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.16
P/E
7.22
EPS
-0.42
Shares
33.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Greenlight Capital Re Ltd offers property and casualty reinsurance. Its customers are property and casualty insurers, and Greenlight takes on some of their risk in exchange for insurance premiums. It operates through one operating segment: property and casualty reinsurance. It generates revenue through premiums from reinsurance on property and casualty business assumed, and income from investments. Most of the revenue generated from policies written in the United States and the Caribbean.

Greenlight Capital Re Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ: GLRE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Greenlight Capital Re's (GLRE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ: GLRE) was reported by UBS on February 23, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting GLRE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 248.68% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE)?

A

The stock price for Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ: GLRE) is $7.17 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Greenlight Capital Re.

Q

When is Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) reporting earnings?

A

Greenlight Capital Re’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greenlight Capital Re.

Q

What sector and industry does Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) operate in?

A

Greenlight Capital Re is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.