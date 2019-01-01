|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.720
|1.800
|0.0800
|REV
|49.890M
|51.383M
|1.493M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Preferred Bank’s space includes: Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI), Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB), S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA), HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC).
The latest price target for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 95.00 expecting PFBC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.53% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) is $75.68 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 6, 2022.
Preferred Bank’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Preferred Bank.
Preferred Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.