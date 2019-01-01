Preferred Bank is a commercial bank located in California. Its products and services are divided into Personal Banking, Business Banking, and Commercial Banking which includes Checking accounts, Savings accounts, CDs, Loans and Credit, Electronic banking and Treasury Management. It provides personalized deposit services, real estate finance, commercial loans, and trade finance credit facilities to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals and high net worth individuals. The bank generates a majority of its revenue from Southern and Northern California and Flushing.