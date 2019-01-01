QQQ
Range
73.2 - 75.74
Vol / Avg.
80.1K/94.2K
Div / Yield
1.72/2.24%
52 Wk
55.27 - 81.97
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
23.96
Open
74.93
P/E
12.79
EPS
1.76
Shares
14.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Preferred Bank is a commercial bank located in California. Its products and services are divided into Personal Banking, Business Banking, and Commercial Banking which includes Checking accounts, Savings accounts, CDs, Loans and Credit, Electronic banking and Treasury Management. It provides personalized deposit services, real estate finance, commercial loans, and trade finance credit facilities to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals and high net worth individuals. The bank generates a majority of its revenue from Southern and Northern California and Flushing.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.7201.800 0.0800
REV49.890M51.383M1.493M

Preferred Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Preferred Bank (PFBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Preferred Bank's (PFBC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Preferred Bank (PFBC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 95.00 expecting PFBC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.53% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Preferred Bank (PFBC)?

A

The stock price for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) is $75.68 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Preferred Bank (PFBC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 6, 2022.

Q

When is Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) reporting earnings?

A

Preferred Bank’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Preferred Bank (PFBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Preferred Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Preferred Bank (PFBC) operate in?

A

Preferred Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.