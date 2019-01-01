|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.750
|0.630
|-0.1200
|REV
|35.100M
|34.791M
|-309.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Arrow Financial’s space includes: Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC), First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC), MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS), South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) and Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI).
The latest price target for Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting AROW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -19.79% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW) is $34.91 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Arrow Financial (AROW) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
Arrow Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Arrow Financial.
Arrow Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.