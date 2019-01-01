QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
34.72 - 35.24
Vol / Avg.
16.6K/23.4K
Div / Yield
1.08/3.09%
52 Wk
31.13 - 38.26
Mkt Cap
560M
Payout Ratio
32.82
Open
34.94
P/E
11.26
EPS
0.64
Shares
16M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Arrow Financial Corp is a holding company. The company provides various advisory and administrative services and coordinates the general policies and operations of the banks. It provides financial products, including online and mobile banking, mortgages, commercial loans, investments, and others. The company also provides lending services including commercial and industrial lending primarily to small and mid-sized companies; mortgage lending for residential and commercial properties; and consumer installment and home equity financing. The key source of company's revenue is interest income, fees, commission earned through its subsidiaries.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7500.630 -0.1200
REV35.100M34.791M-309.000K

Arrow Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arrow Financial (AROW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arrow Financial's (AROW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Arrow Financial (AROW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting AROW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -19.79% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Arrow Financial (AROW)?

A

The stock price for Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW) is $34.91 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arrow Financial (AROW) pay a dividend?

A

The next Arrow Financial (AROW) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) reporting earnings?

A

Arrow Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Arrow Financial (AROW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arrow Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Arrow Financial (AROW) operate in?

A

Arrow Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.