Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/57K
Div / Yield
0.8/4.23%
52 Wk
15.85 - 20.69
Mkt Cap
215.1M
Payout Ratio
46.39
Open
-
P/E
11.4
EPS
0.45
Shares
11.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
LCNB Corp operates within the financial sector in the United States. As the holding company of the National Bank, it conducts the business of providing commercial and personal banking services. Its suite of banking products includes commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, utility bill collections, and notary public service. Besides, it provides the avenue of United States Treasury notes, the United States agency notes, certificates of deposit and equity securities.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3700.450 0.0800
REV18.100M18.657M557.000K

LCNB Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LCNB (LCNB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LCNB (NASDAQ: LCNB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LCNB's (LCNB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for LCNB (LCNB) stock?

A

The latest price target for LCNB (NASDAQ: LCNB) was reported by Boenning & Scattergood on January 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LCNB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for LCNB (LCNB)?

A

The stock price for LCNB (NASDAQ: LCNB) is $18.93 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LCNB (LCNB) pay a dividend?

A

The next LCNB (LCNB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) reporting earnings?

A

LCNB’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is LCNB (LCNB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LCNB.

Q

What sector and industry does LCNB (LCNB) operate in?

A

LCNB is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.