Range
15.61 - 16.2
Vol / Avg.
98.7K/70.6K
Div / Yield
1.3/8.14%
52 Wk
14.67 - 17.4
Mkt Cap
430.7M
Payout Ratio
33.81
Open
16.1
P/E
4.15
Shares
27.5M
Outstanding
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a United States-based diversified closed-controlled investment company. The fund's investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more U.S. indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium. Its portfolio of investments consists of aerospace and defense, banks, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer finance, industrial conglomerates, food, and staples retailing.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (ETB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE: ETB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Eaton Vance Tax-Managed's (ETB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed.

Q

What is the target price for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (ETB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed

Q

Current Stock Price for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (ETB)?

A

The stock price for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE: ETB) is $15.64 last updated Today at 8:58:46 PM.

Q

Does Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (ETB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETB) reporting earnings?

A

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (ETB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed.

Q

What sector and industry does Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (ETB) operate in?

A

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.