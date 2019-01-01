|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.910
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|470.580M
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.860
|0.620
|-0.2400
|REV
|467.250M
|453.163M
|-14.087M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in American Woodmark’s space includes: AAON (NASDAQ:AAON), Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK), Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI), Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) and Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR).
The latest price target for American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) was reported by Jefferies on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 77.00 expecting AMWD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.96% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) is $49.69 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 27, 2011 to stockholders of record on June 9, 2011.
American Woodmark’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 24, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for American Woodmark.
American Woodmark is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.