QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
49.55 - 53.26
Vol / Avg.
171.5K/142K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
49.55 - 108.81
Mkt Cap
823.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
53.26
P/E
34.27
EPS
0.12
Shares
16.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 6:52AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 6:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 5:08AM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 12:40PM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 6:31AM
Benzinga - Jun 22, 2021, 6:20AM
Benzinga - May 27, 2021, 6:33AM
Benzinga - May 27, 2021, 6:33AM
Benzinga - Mar 17, 2021, 7:23AM
Benzinga - Mar 16, 2021, 9:39AM
Benzinga - Mar 16, 2021, 7:47AM
Benzinga - Feb 25, 2021, 6:56AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
American Woodmark Corp manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company offers framed stock cabinets in over 400 different cabinet lines and prices from relatively inexpensive to medium-priced styles. Its products are sold on a national basis across the United States to the remodeling and new home construction markets. The products are sold under the brand names of American Woodmark, Simply Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Shenandoah Value Series, and Waypoint Living Spaces.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.910

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV470.580M
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8600.620 -0.2400
REV467.250M453.163M-14.087M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

American Woodmark Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Woodmark (AMWD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Woodmark's (AMWD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for American Woodmark (AMWD) stock?

A

The latest price target for American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) was reported by Jefferies on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 77.00 expecting AMWD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.96% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for American Woodmark (AMWD)?

A

The stock price for American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) is $49.69 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Woodmark (AMWD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 27, 2011 to stockholders of record on June 9, 2011.

Q

When is American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) reporting earnings?

A

American Woodmark’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 24, 2022.

Q

Is American Woodmark (AMWD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Woodmark.

Q

What sector and industry does American Woodmark (AMWD) operate in?

A

American Woodmark is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.