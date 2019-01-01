QQQ
Range
51.33 - 55.55
Vol / Avg.
2.4M/1.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
38.82 - 59.89
Mkt Cap
8.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
51.68
P/E
206.35
EPS
0.05
Shares
154.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Performance Food Group is the third-largest U.S. food-service distributor, with 9% market share and a heavy presence along the Eastern seaboard, the Southeast, and the Midwest. PFG's food-service business (expected to be 51% of fiscal 2022 sales) has its largest exposure to national and regional restaurant chains (50% of segment revenue), followed by independent restaurants (36%) and other channels (15%) such as healthcare facilities, hotels, and schools. The firm's Vistar segment (49% of sales) is a national distributor of candy, snacks, and beverages to convenience stores, vending and office coffee service distributors, theaters, sporting arenas, and correctional facilities.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4900.570 0.0800
REV12.830B12.839B9.000M

Performance Food Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Performance Food Group (PFGC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Performance Food Group's (PFGC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Performance Food Group (PFGC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting PFGC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.86% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Performance Food Group (PFGC)?

A

The stock price for Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) is $55.15 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does Performance Food Group (PFGC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Performance Food Group.

Q

When is Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) reporting earnings?

A

Performance Food Group’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Performance Food Group (PFGC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Performance Food Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Performance Food Group (PFGC) operate in?

A

Performance Food Group is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NYSE.