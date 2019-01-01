Performance Food Group is the third-largest U.S. food-service distributor, with 9% market share and a heavy presence along the Eastern seaboard, the Southeast, and the Midwest. PFG's food-service business (expected to be 51% of fiscal 2022 sales) has its largest exposure to national and regional restaurant chains (50% of segment revenue), followed by independent restaurants (36%) and other channels (15%) such as healthcare facilities, hotels, and schools. The firm's Vistar segment (49% of sales) is a national distributor of candy, snacks, and beverages to convenience stores, vending and office coffee service distributors, theaters, sporting arenas, and correctional facilities.