Range
15.14 - 15.27
Vol / Avg.
18.6K/96.6K
Div / Yield
1.42/9.38%
52 Wk
14.23 - 16.72
Mkt Cap
352.9M
Payout Ratio
83.53
Open
15.14
P/E
8.91
EPS
0.4
Shares
23.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
WhiteHorse Finance Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It makes debt investments in privately held, small-cap companies located in North America. Its investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors, primarily by originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.370

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-03

REV19.270M

Analyst Ratings

WhiteHorse Finance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ: WHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WhiteHorse Finance's (WHF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) stock?

A

The latest price target for WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ: WHF) was reported by Raymond James on August 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.50 expecting WHF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.23% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)?

A

The stock price for WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ: WHF) is $15.245 last updated Today at 4:49:36 PM.

Q

Does WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2021.

Q

When is WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) reporting earnings?

A

WhiteHorse Finance’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WhiteHorse Finance.

Q

What sector and industry does WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) operate in?

A

WhiteHorse Finance is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.