Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Ternium SA is a flat steel producer operating in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States, and Central America. It produces finished and semi-finished steel products and iron ore, which are sold either directly to steel manufacturers and steel processors or end-users. The company operates in two segments: Steel and Mining. In its steel segment, the company produces slabs, billets & round bars, hot-rolled coils & sheets, bars & stirrups, wire rods, steel pipes, and other products. The Mining segment sells iron ore as concentrates (fines) and pellets. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the steel segment. Its geographical segments are Mexico, the Southern region, and Brazil & Other markets.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.9905.080 0.0900
REV4.640B4.330B-310.000M

Ternium Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ternium (TX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ternium (NYSE: TX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ternium's (TX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ternium (TX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ternium (NYSE: TX) was reported by Wolfe Research on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting TX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.23% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ternium (TX)?

A

The stock price for Ternium (NYSE: TX) is $37.12 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ternium (TX) pay a dividend?

A

The next Ternium (TX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-05-05.

Q

When is Ternium (NYSE:TX) reporting earnings?

A

Ternium’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Ternium (TX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ternium.

Q

What sector and industry does Ternium (TX) operate in?

A

Ternium is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.