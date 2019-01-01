Ternium SA is a flat steel producer operating in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States, and Central America. It produces finished and semi-finished steel products and iron ore, which are sold either directly to steel manufacturers and steel processors or end-users. The company operates in two segments: Steel and Mining. In its steel segment, the company produces slabs, billets & round bars, hot-rolled coils & sheets, bars & stirrups, wire rods, steel pipes, and other products. The Mining segment sells iron ore as concentrates (fines) and pellets. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the steel segment. Its geographical segments are Mexico, the Southern region, and Brazil & Other markets.