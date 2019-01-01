QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Benchmark Electronics Inc is engaged in product designing, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services (electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and precision technology services). It serves various industries, including aerospace & defense (A&D), medical technologies, complex industrials, test and instrumentation, semiconductor capital equipment, next-generation telecommunications, and high-end computing. Its geographical segments are United States, Asia, Europe, Other.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4100.480 0.0700
REV580.000M633.054M53.054M

Benchmark Electronics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Benchmark Electronics (BHE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE: BHE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Benchmark Electronics's (BHE) competitors?

A

Other companies in Benchmark Electronics’s space includes: CTS (NYSE:CTS), Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL), Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) and Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM).

Q

What is the target price for Benchmark Electronics (BHE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Benchmark Electronics (NYSE: BHE) was reported by Needham on October 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting BHE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.29% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Benchmark Electronics (BHE)?

A

The stock price for Benchmark Electronics (NYSE: BHE) is $25.54 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Benchmark Electronics (BHE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 13, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2021.

Q

When is Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) reporting earnings?

A

Benchmark Electronics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Benchmark Electronics (BHE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Benchmark Electronics.

Q

What sector and industry does Benchmark Electronics (BHE) operate in?

A

Benchmark Electronics is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.