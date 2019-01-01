Bank of South Carolina Corp is a financial institution holding company. It is engaged in providing financial product and services. The bank offers various deposits, including non-interest-bearing accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time deposits and savings accounts. Its loan offering includes commercial and industrial loans; real estate loans; loans to individuals for household, family and other personal expenditures. In addition to one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, it offers home equity loans and lines of credit that are secured by the borrower's primary or secondary residence. Geographically, all the activities are functioned through the regions of South Carolina and derive most of its income from interest on loans and investments.