Bank of South Carolina Corp is a financial institution holding company. It is engaged in providing financial product and services. The bank offers various deposits, including non-interest-bearing accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time deposits and savings accounts. Its loan offering includes commercial and industrial loans; real estate loans; loans to individuals for household, family and other personal expenditures. In addition to one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, it offers home equity loans and lines of credit that are secured by the borrower's primary or secondary residence. Geographically, all the activities are functioned through the regions of South Carolina and derive most of its income from interest on loans and investments.

Bank of South Carolina Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bank of South Carolina (BKSC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ: BKSC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bank of South Carolina's (BKSC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bank of South Carolina (BKSC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bank of South Carolina

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank of South Carolina (BKSC)?

A

The stock price for Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ: BKSC) is $20.17 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank of South Carolina (BKSC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2021.

Q

When is Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) reporting earnings?

A

Bank of South Carolina’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 12, 2022.

Q

Is Bank of South Carolina (BKSC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank of South Carolina.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank of South Carolina (BKSC) operate in?

A

Bank of South Carolina is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.