Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
First Business Financial Services Inc operates as the bank holding company. The Bank operate as a business bank, focusing on delivering a full line of commercial banking products including commercial loans and commercial real estate loans, to meet the specific needs of small and medium sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals and high net worth individuals. The company's products and services include commercial lending, SBA lending and servicing, asset-based lending, equipment financing, factoring, trust and investment services, treasury management services and a broad range of deposit products. Geographically all the business activity is functioned through the region of United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9301.010 0.0800
REV28.690M28.493M-197.000K

First Business Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Business Financial (FBIZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Business Financial (NASDAQ: FBIZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Business Financial's (FBIZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Business Financial (FBIZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Business Financial (NASDAQ: FBIZ) was reported by Raymond James on November 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 34.00 expecting FBIZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.34% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Business Financial (FBIZ)?

A

The stock price for First Business Financial (NASDAQ: FBIZ) is $32.9 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does First Business Financial (FBIZ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is First Business Financial (NASDAQ:FBIZ) reporting earnings?

A

First Business Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is First Business Financial (FBIZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Business Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does First Business Financial (FBIZ) operate in?

A

First Business Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.