Blackrock Ltd Duration Income Trust is a diversified investment fund with an investment objective to provide current income and capital appreciation. The Fund's portfolio normally has an average portfolio duration of fewer than five years.

Blackrock Ltd Duration Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blackrock Ltd Duration (BLW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE: BLW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blackrock Ltd Duration's (BLW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackrock Ltd Duration.

Q

What is the target price for Blackrock Ltd Duration (BLW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blackrock Ltd Duration

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackrock Ltd Duration (BLW)?

A

The stock price for Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE: BLW) is $14.84 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blackrock Ltd Duration (BLW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW) reporting earnings?

A

Blackrock Ltd Duration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackrock Ltd Duration (BLW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackrock Ltd Duration.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackrock Ltd Duration (BLW) operate in?

A

Blackrock Ltd Duration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.