Mr. Cooper Group Inc is a home loan servicer. The company focuses on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products. It has three operating segments namely Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The company derives the maximum revenue from the Originations segment. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through a direct-to-consumer channel, which provides refinance options for existing customers, and through a correspondent channel, which purchases or originates loans from mortgage bankers and brokers. It also provides technology and data-enhanced solutions to home-buyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies.