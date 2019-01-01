QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
49.78 - 50.61
Vol / Avg.
119.2K/945.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
29 - 52.34
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
49.92
P/E
2.98
EPS
2.28
Shares
73.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 11:26AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 6:36AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 6:28AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 10:52AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 9:20AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 8:53AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 7:40AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 11:57AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 8:45AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Jul 6, 2021, 3:22PM
Benzinga - Jul 6, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 8:21AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Apr 21, 2021, 10:21AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Mr. Cooper Group Inc is a home loan servicer. The company focuses on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products. It has three operating segments namely Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The company derives the maximum revenue from the Originations segment. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through a direct-to-consumer channel, which provides refinance options for existing customers, and through a correspondent channel, which purchases or originates loans from mortgage bankers and brokers. It also provides technology and data-enhanced solutions to home-buyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2201.520 0.3000
REV551.600M625.000M73.400M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mr. Cooper Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mr. Cooper Group's (COOP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 59.00 expecting COOP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.74% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)?

A

The stock price for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) is $50.11 last updated Today at 3:52:35 PM.

Q

Does Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mr. Cooper Group.

Q

When is Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) reporting earnings?

A

Mr. Cooper Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mr. Cooper Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) operate in?

A

Mr. Cooper Group is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.