|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.220
|1.520
|0.3000
|REV
|551.600M
|625.000M
|73.400M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Mr. Cooper Group’s space includes: MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG), WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS), Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC), Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD).
The latest price target for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 59.00 expecting COOP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.74% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) is $50.11 last updated Today at 3:52:35 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Mr. Cooper Group.
Mr. Cooper Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Mr. Cooper Group.
Mr. Cooper Group is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.