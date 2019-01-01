QQQ
Range
30.2 - 30.62
Vol / Avg.
22.2K/18.9K
Div / Yield
1.28/4.22%
52 Wk
24.76 - 36.8
Mkt Cap
332.4M
Payout Ratio
38.48
Open
30.58
P/E
9.19
EPS
0.87
Shares
11M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Bancorp Inc is a Damariscotta-based bank holding company providing a range of retail and commercial banking services including deposit accounts and consumer, commercial and mortgage loans. The company provides investment management and private banking services through an operating division of the bank. Its revenues are generally derived from dividends paid to the company by the bank.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.870
REV22.495M

Analyst Ratings

First Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Bancorp (FNLC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are First Bancorp's (FNLC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Bancorp (FNLC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for First Bancorp (FNLC)?

A

The stock price for First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC) is $30.22 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Bancorp (FNLC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 7, 2022.

Q

When is First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) reporting earnings?

A

First Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is First Bancorp (FNLC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does First Bancorp (FNLC) operate in?

A

First Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.