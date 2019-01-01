|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.870
|REV
|22.495M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in First Bancorp’s space includes: Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK), Peoples Financial Servs (NASDAQ:PFIS), Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL), Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY).
There is no analysis for First Bancorp
The stock price for First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC) is $30.22 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 7, 2022.
First Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for First Bancorp.
First Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.