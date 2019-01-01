QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
NAPCO Security Technologies Inc manufactures security products, encompassing access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems and video surveillance products. Its products are used for various applications which includes alarm systems like automatic communicators, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panel and area detectors mainly used for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and governmental uses.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1000.030 -0.0700
REV31.600M33.408M1.808M

Analyst Ratings

NAPCO Security Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NAPCO Security (NSSC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NAPCO Security (NASDAQ: NSSC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NAPCO Security's (NSSC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NAPCO Security (NSSC) stock?

A

The latest price target for NAPCO Security (NASDAQ: NSSC) was reported by Needham on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting NSSC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.77% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NAPCO Security (NSSC)?

A

The stock price for NAPCO Security (NASDAQ: NSSC) is $19.71 last updated Today at 8:04:02 PM.

Q

Does NAPCO Security (NSSC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NAPCO Security.

Q

When is NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) reporting earnings?

A

NAPCO Security’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is NAPCO Security (NSSC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NAPCO Security.

Q

What sector and industry does NAPCO Security (NSSC) operate in?

A

NAPCO Security is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.