Range
14.16 - 14.64
Vol / Avg.
156.9K/262.6K
Div / Yield
0.16/1.16%
52 Wk
9.5 - 18.5
Mkt Cap
876.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.16
P/E
-
EPS
0.61
Shares
60.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
GeoPark Ltd is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. It's business activities include drilling, developing and producing oil and gas. The revenue generated by the company includes a sale of crude oil, condensate and natural gas. Its business segments are based on the geographic region are Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Peru, Ecuador and Argentina of which Colombia generates majority revenue to the company.

Earnings

GeoPark Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GeoPark (GPRK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GeoPark (NYSE: GPRK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GeoPark's (GPRK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for GeoPark (GPRK) stock?

A

The latest price target for GeoPark (NYSE: GPRK) was reported by BMO Capital on November 5, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting GPRK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -31.32% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GeoPark (GPRK)?

A

The stock price for GeoPark (NYSE: GPRK) is $14.56 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GeoPark (GPRK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 7, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 22, 2021.

Q

When is GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) reporting earnings?

A

GeoPark’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is GeoPark (GPRK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GeoPark.

Q

What sector and industry does GeoPark (GPRK) operate in?

A

GeoPark is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.