Red River Bancshares Inc is the bank holding company for the red river bank. The principal business of the Bank is lending and accepting deposits from businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities. The bank's primary deposit products are demand deposits, savings deposits, and time deposits. The bank maintains a diversified loan portfolio with a focus on commercial real estate, one-to-four family residential, and commercial and industrial loans. The company operates from a network of approximately 25 banking centers located in Central, Northwest, Southwest, and Northshore.