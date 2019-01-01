QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
49.71 - 50.9
Vol / Avg.
3.1K/6.3K
Div / Yield
0.28/0.55%
52 Wk
46.93 - 65.07
Mkt Cap
362.5M
Payout Ratio
6.21
Open
50.9
P/E
11.29
EPS
1.18
Shares
7.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 8:49AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Red River Bancshares Inc is the bank holding company for the red river bank. The principal business of the Bank is lending and accepting deposits from businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities. The bank's primary deposit products are demand deposits, savings deposits, and time deposits. The bank maintains a diversified loan portfolio with a focus on commercial real estate, one-to-four family residential, and commercial and industrial loans. The company operates from a network of approximately 25 banking centers located in Central, Northwest, Southwest, and Northshore.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9701.170 0.2000
REV18.050M24.447M6.397M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Red River Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Red River Bancshares (RRBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ: RRBI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Red River Bancshares's (RRBI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Red River Bancshares (RRBI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ: RRBI) was reported by Stephens & Co. on February 3, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 56.00 expecting RRBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.91% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Red River Bancshares (RRBI)?

A

The stock price for Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ: RRBI) is $50.49 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Red River Bancshares (RRBI) pay a dividend?

A

The next Red River Bancshares (RRBI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-11.

Q

When is Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) reporting earnings?

A

Red River Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Red River Bancshares (RRBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Red River Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Red River Bancshares (RRBI) operate in?

A

Red River Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.