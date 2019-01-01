|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.970
|1.170
|0.2000
|REV
|18.050M
|24.447M
|6.397M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ: RRBI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Red River Bancshares’s space includes: Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK), SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK), Peoples Financial Servs (NASDAQ:PFIS), CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST).
The latest price target for Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ: RRBI) was reported by Stephens & Co. on February 3, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 56.00 expecting RRBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.91% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ: RRBI) is $50.49 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Red River Bancshares (RRBI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-11.
Red River Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Red River Bancshares.
Red River Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.