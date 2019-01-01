Enerpac Tool Group, previously known as Actuant, provides high-precision tools, controlled-force products, and solutions for precise heavy lifting. The company operates through two segments: industrial tools and services and other. It categorizes its revenue into two parts: product sales and services, which include manpower services and rentals. Product sales is the largest contributor to the company's total revenue. Geographically, the company operates in the United States, Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East, and other areas. The U.S. makes up the largest contribution to the company's total revenue.