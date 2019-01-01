QQQ
Range
16.61 - 17.18
Vol / Avg.
104.7K/202.8K
Div / Yield
0.04/0.24%
52 Wk
16.79 - 28.84
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
6.25
Open
17.14
P/E
26.5
EPS
0.05
Shares
60.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Enerpac Tool Group, previously known as Actuant, provides high-precision tools, controlled-force products, and solutions for precise heavy lifting. The company operates through two segments: industrial tools and services and other. It categorizes its revenue into two parts: product sales and services, which include manpower services and rentals. Product sales is the largest contributor to the company's total revenue. Geographically, the company operates in the United States, Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East, and other areas. The U.S. makes up the largest contribution to the company's total revenue.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2100.160 -0.0500
REV141.720M130.903M-10.817M

Enerpac Tool Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE: EPAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enerpac Tool Group's (EPAC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE: EPAC) was reported by RBC Capital on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EPAC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)?

A

The stock price for Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE: EPAC) is $16.66 last updated Today at 8:59:55 PM.

Q

Does Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 18, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 30, 2021.

Q

When is Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) reporting earnings?

A

Enerpac Tool Group’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 23, 2022.

Q

Is Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enerpac Tool Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) operate in?

A

Enerpac Tool Group is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.