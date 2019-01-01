QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.9K
Div / Yield
0.24/1.59%
52 Wk
12.38 - 22
Mkt Cap
187.4M
Payout Ratio
14.48
Open
-
P/E
9.08
EPS
0.47
Shares
12.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Bel Fuse Inc designs and manufactures electronic components that protect and connect electronic circuits. Its product portfolio is divided into three categories: magnetic solutions, power solutions & protection, and cinch connectivity solutions. These products are used for the computer, networking, telecommunications, transportation and defense/aerospace, automotive, medical, and consumer electronics industries. Its geographical segments are the United States, Macao, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and All other foreign countries.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV130.000M

Bel Fuse Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bel Fuse (BELFA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BELFA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bel Fuse's (BELFA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bel Fuse (BELFA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BELFA) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 19, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 39.00 expecting BELFA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 158.11% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bel Fuse (BELFA)?

A

The stock price for Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BELFA) is $15.11 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bel Fuse (BELFA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) reporting earnings?

A

Bel Fuse’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Bel Fuse (BELFA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bel Fuse.

Q

What sector and industry does Bel Fuse (BELFA) operate in?

A

Bel Fuse is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.