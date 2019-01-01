QQQ
Range
194.51 - 196.69
Vol / Avg.
26.7K/270.9K
Div / Yield
1/0.51%
52 Wk
105.42 - 208.48
Mkt Cap
10.2B
Payout Ratio
3.25
Open
195.35
P/E
25.26
EPS
2.37
Shares
52.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: IT Services
Concentrix Corp is a technology-enabled company specialized in customer engagement and customer management. The company provides end-to-end solutions that facilitate communication between clients and their customers, provide analytics and process optimization, and support client-centric operations and back-office processing across the enterprise. The solutions are provided in four complementary areas: Customer Lifecycle Management; CX/UX Strategy and Design; Digital Transformation; and VOC and Analytics. Also, the company provides insurance solutions, marketing solutions, and automation solutions.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.7102.990 0.2800
REV1.460B1.467B6.600M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Concentrix Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Concentrix (CNXC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Concentrix's (CNXC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Concentrix (CNXC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC) was reported by Barrington Research on June 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 182.00 expecting CNXC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -6.85% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Concentrix (CNXC)?

A

The stock price for Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC) is $195.39 last updated Today at 3:30:47 PM.

Q

Does Concentrix (CNXC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 27, 2022.

Q

When is Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) reporting earnings?

A

Concentrix’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 23, 2022.

Q

Is Concentrix (CNXC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Concentrix.

Q

What sector and industry does Concentrix (CNXC) operate in?

A

Concentrix is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.