|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.710
|2.990
|0.2800
|REV
|1.460B
|1.467B
|6.600M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Concentrix’s space includes: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO), Genpact (NYSE:G) and WEX (NYSE:WEX).
The latest price target for Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC) was reported by Barrington Research on June 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 182.00 expecting CNXC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -6.85% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC) is $195.39 last updated Today at 3:30:47 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 27, 2022.
Concentrix’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 23, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Concentrix.
Concentrix is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.