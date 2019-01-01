|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-07
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.530
|0.630
|0.1000
|REV
|314.620M
|334.217M
|19.597M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ: APOG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Apogee Enterprises’s space includes: AAON (NASDAQ:AAON), AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK), Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK), Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) and Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI).
The latest price target for Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ: APOG) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on May 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting APOG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -57.55% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ: APOG) is $44.76 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.
Apogee Enterprises’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 7, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Apogee Enterprises.
Apogee Enterprises is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.