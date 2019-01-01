QQQ
Range
44.75 - 45.55
Vol / Avg.
119.4K/161.5K
Div / Yield
0.88/1.97%
52 Wk
33.88 - 50.45
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
45.25
P/E
-
EPS
0.44
Shares
24.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
Apogee Enterprises Inc is a manufacturer of architectural glass and metal glass framings. The company also provides building glass installation services. Its four main business segments are Architectural Framing Systems; Architectural Glass; Architectural Services and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). It generates maximum revenue from the Architectural Framing Systems segment. The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional and high-end multi-family residential buildings. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-07
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5300.630 0.1000
REV314.620M334.217M19.597M

Apogee Enterprises Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Apogee Enterprises (APOG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ: APOG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Apogee Enterprises's (APOG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Apogee Enterprises (APOG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ: APOG) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on May 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting APOG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -57.55% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Apogee Enterprises (APOG)?

A

The stock price for Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ: APOG) is $44.76 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Apogee Enterprises (APOG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) reporting earnings?

A

Apogee Enterprises’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 7, 2022.

Q

Is Apogee Enterprises (APOG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Apogee Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does Apogee Enterprises (APOG) operate in?

A

Apogee Enterprises is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.