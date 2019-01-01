Apogee Enterprises Inc is a manufacturer of architectural glass and metal glass framings. The company also provides building glass installation services. Its four main business segments are Architectural Framing Systems; Architectural Glass; Architectural Services and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). It generates maximum revenue from the Architectural Framing Systems segment. The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional and high-end multi-family residential buildings. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.