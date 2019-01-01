QQQ
Range
42.09 - 43.11
Vol / Avg.
227.8K/341.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
30.9 - 45.49
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
42.97
P/E
19.68
EPS
0.59
Shares
35.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
AAR Corp is engaged in providing products and services to aviation, government, and defense market. It operates in two segments namely Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by it's commercial and government/defense customers. The Expeditionary Services segment consists of businesses that provide products and services supporting the movement of equipment and personnel by the U.S. Department of Defense, foreign governments, and non-governmental organizations. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Aviation Services Segment.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5400.530 -0.0100
REV449.750M436.600M-13.150M

AAR Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AAR (AIR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AAR (NYSE: AIR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AAR's (AIR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AAR (AIR) stock?

A

The latest price target for AAR (NYSE: AIR) was reported by RBC Capital on October 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting AIR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.51% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AAR (AIR)?

A

The stock price for AAR (NYSE: AIR) is $42.25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AAR (AIR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 9, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 27, 2020.

Q

When is AAR (NYSE:AIR) reporting earnings?

A

AAR’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 22, 2022.

Q

Is AAR (AIR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AAR.

Q

What sector and industry does AAR (AIR) operate in?

A

AAR is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.