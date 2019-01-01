|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.540
|0.530
|-0.0100
|REV
|449.750M
|436.600M
|-13.150M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of AAR (NYSE: AIR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in AAR’s space includes: Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB), Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE:AJRD), National Presto Indus (NYSE:NPK), Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL).
The latest price target for AAR (NYSE: AIR) was reported by RBC Capital on October 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting AIR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.51% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for AAR (NYSE: AIR) is $42.25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 9, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 27, 2020.
AAR’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 22, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for AAR.
AAR is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.