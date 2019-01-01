QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Capital City Bank Group Inc is the United States-based group primarily engaged in Banking services, Trust and asset management services, and Brokerage services. It offers retail and commercial banking business in the form of traditional deposit and credit services, asset management, trust, mortgage banking, merchant services, bank cards, data processing, and securities brokerage services among others through its banking offices in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.

Capital City Bank Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ: CCBG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Capital City Bank Group's (CCBG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ: CCBG) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting CCBG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.41% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Capital City Bank Group (CCBG)?

A

The stock price for Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ: CCBG) is $27.87 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 20, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 3, 2021.

Q

When is Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) reporting earnings?

A

Capital City Bank Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capital City Bank Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) operate in?

A

Capital City Bank Group is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.