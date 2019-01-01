QQQ
Range
37 - 39.23
Vol / Avg.
232.2K/242.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
32.05 - 47.99
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
37.35
P/E
16.61
EPS
0.82
Shares
51.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7800.880 0.1000
REV1.150B1.172B22.000M

Super Micro Computer Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Super Micro Computer (SMCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Super Micro Computer's (SMCI) competitors?

A

Other companies in Super Micro Computer’s space includes: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD), Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD), HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK).

Q

What is the target price for Super Micro Computer (SMCI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) was reported by Susquehanna on May 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting SMCI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.27% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Super Micro Computer (SMCI)?

A

The stock price for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) is $39.19 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Super Micro Computer (SMCI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Super Micro Computer.

Q

When is Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) reporting earnings?

A

Super Micro Computer’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Super Micro Computer (SMCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Super Micro Computer.

Q

What sector and industry does Super Micro Computer (SMCI) operate in?

A

Super Micro Computer is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.