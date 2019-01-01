|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.780
|0.880
|0.1000
|REV
|1.150B
|1.172B
|22.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Super Micro Computer’s space includes: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD), Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD), HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK).
The latest price target for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) was reported by Susquehanna on May 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting SMCI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.27% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) is $39.19 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Super Micro Computer.
Super Micro Computer’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Super Micro Computer.
Super Micro Computer is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.