Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/52.7K
Div / Yield
0.28/2.36%
52 Wk
10.58 - 23
Mkt Cap
147M
Payout Ratio
16.89
Open
-
P/E
7.15
EPS
0.47
Shares
12.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Bel Fuse Inc designs and manufactures electronic components that protect and connect electronic circuits. Its product portfolio is divided into three categories: magnetic solutions, power solutions & protection, and cinch connectivity solutions. These products are used for the computer, networking, telecommunications, transportation and defense/aerospace, automotive, medical, and consumer electronics industries. Its geographical segments are the United States, Macao, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and All other foreign countries.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.360

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV136.500M

Bel Fuse Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bel Fuse (BELFB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BELFB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bel Fuse's (BELFB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bel Fuse (BELFB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BELFB) was reported by Needham on May 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting BELFB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 68.78% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bel Fuse (BELFB)?

A

The stock price for Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BELFB) is $11.85 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bel Fuse (BELFB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) reporting earnings?

A

Bel Fuse’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Bel Fuse (BELFB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bel Fuse.

Q

What sector and industry does Bel Fuse (BELFB) operate in?

A

Bel Fuse is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.