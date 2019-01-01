QQQ
Range
76.14 - 78.55
Vol / Avg.
193.2K/147K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
72.88 - 101.17
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
77.53
P/E
18.26
EPS
0.84
Shares
28.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Plexus Corp is a U.S based Electronic Manufacturing Services company that provides a range of services, from conceptualization and design to fulfilling orders and providing sustaining solutions, such as replenishment and refurbishment. The company's segments comprise AMER, APAC and EMEA.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1200.880 -0.2400
REV841.120M817.456M-23.664M

Analyst Ratings

Plexus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Plexus (PLXS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Plexus's (PLXS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Plexus (PLXS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) was reported by Needham on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting PLXS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.00% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Plexus (PLXS)?

A

The stock price for Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) is $78.26 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Plexus (PLXS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Plexus.

Q

When is Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) reporting earnings?

A

Plexus’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Plexus (PLXS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Plexus.

Q

What sector and industry does Plexus (PLXS) operate in?

A

Plexus is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.