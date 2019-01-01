|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRCA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Verrica Pharmaceuticals’s space includes: Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI), WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE), Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA), CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI).
The latest price target for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRCA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on September 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting VRCA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 150.31% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRCA) is $7.99 last updated Today at 3:51:47 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.