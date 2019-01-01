QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
7.95 - 8.05
Vol / Avg.
4.7K/68K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.1 - 18.42
Mkt Cap
219.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.04
P/E
-
EPS
-0.47
Shares
27.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 8:18AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 7:54AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 7:38AM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 6:05AM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 7:58AM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 5:31AM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 4:54PM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 4:36PM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 7:39AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc is a dermatology therapeutics company engaged in the development and commercialization of novel treatments that provide a meaningful benefit for people living with skin diseases. Its lead product candidate, VP-102, is developed for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, or molluscum, a highly contagious and primarily pediatric viral skin disease, and common warts.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRCA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Verrica Pharmaceuticals's (VRCA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRCA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on September 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting VRCA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 150.31% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)?

A

The stock price for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRCA) is $7.99 last updated Today at 3:51:47 PM.

Q

Does Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) reporting earnings?

A

Verrica Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) operate in?

A

Verrica Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.