United Natural Foods Inc is a wholesale distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods and nonfood products across North America. The company's products consist of national, regional and private label brands grouped into grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items. United Natural Foods serves various retail formats including conventional supermarket chains, natural product superstores, independent retail operators and foodservice channels such as e-commerce platforms. The company's operations are comprised of principal divisions: the wholesale division; the retail division; and the manufacturing and branded products division.