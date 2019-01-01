QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
United Natural Foods Inc is a wholesale distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods and nonfood products across North America. The company's products consist of national, regional and private label brands grouped into grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items. United Natural Foods serves various retail formats including conventional supermarket chains, natural product superstores, independent retail operators and foodservice channels such as e-commerce platforms. The company's operations are comprised of principal divisions: the wholesale division; the retail division; and the manufacturing and branded products division.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5600.970 0.4100
REV6.800B6.997B197.000M

United Natural Foods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Natural Foods (UNFI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United Natural Foods's (UNFI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for United Natural Foods (UNFI) stock?

A

The latest price target for United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) was reported by UBS on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 64.00 expecting UNFI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 65.16% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for United Natural Foods (UNFI)?

A

The stock price for United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) is $38.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Natural Foods (UNFI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Natural Foods.

Q

When is United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) reporting earnings?

A

United Natural Foods’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.

Q

Is United Natural Foods (UNFI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Natural Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does United Natural Foods (UNFI) operate in?

A

United Natural Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NYSE.