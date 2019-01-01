QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/242.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.64 - 17.43
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.64
Shares
78.7M
Outstanding
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP is an independent producer of specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. The company operates through three segments namely Specialty products which process crude oil and other feedstocks into a variety of customized lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatum's and waxes; the Fuel products segments which processes crude oil into a variety of fuel and fuel-related products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and heavy fuel oils and Corporate segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.340

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25

REV747.230M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Calumet Specialty Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Calumet Specialty (CLMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ: CLMT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Calumet Specialty's (CLMT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Calumet Specialty.

Q

What is the target price for Calumet Specialty (CLMT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ: CLMT) was reported by Wolfe Research on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting CLMT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 104.78% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Calumet Specialty (CLMT)?

A

The stock price for Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ: CLMT) is $14.65 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Calumet Specialty (CLMT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 12, 2016 to stockholders of record on January 29, 2016.

Q

When is Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) reporting earnings?

A

Calumet Specialty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Calumet Specialty (CLMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Calumet Specialty.

Q

What sector and industry does Calumet Specialty (CLMT) operate in?

A

Calumet Specialty is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.