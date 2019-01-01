Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP is an independent producer of specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. The company operates through three segments namely Specialty products which process crude oil and other feedstocks into a variety of customized lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatum's and waxes; the Fuel products segments which processes crude oil into a variety of fuel and fuel-related products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and heavy fuel oils and Corporate segment.