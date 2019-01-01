Provident Bancorp Inc provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized commercial customers. It attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate loans, commercial real estate, construction and land, and commercial business loans, and to invest in securities. The company lending activities include providing commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans & lines of credit, and consumer loans.