Range
15.85 - 16.6
Vol / Avg.
44.5K/31K
Div / Yield
0.16/0.96%
52 Wk
12.2 - 20.14
Mkt Cap
284.8M
Payout Ratio
16.13
Open
16.6
P/E
17.98
EPS
0.22
Shares
17.9M
Outstanding
Provident Bancorp Inc provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized commercial customers. It attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate loans, commercial real estate, construction and land, and commercial business loans, and to invest in securities. The company lending activities include providing commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans & lines of credit, and consumer loans.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2500.210 -0.0400
REV15.850M17.640M1.790M

see more
Provident Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Provident Bancorp (PVBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ: PVBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Provident Bancorp's (PVBC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Provident Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Provident Bancorp (PVBC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ: PVBC) was reported by Piper Sandler on April 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting PVBC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.85% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Provident Bancorp (PVBC)?

A

The stock price for Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ: PVBC) is $15.95 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Provident Bancorp (PVBC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) reporting earnings?

A

Provident Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Provident Bancorp (PVBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Provident Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Provident Bancorp (PVBC) operate in?

A

Provident Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.