Range
7.8 - 8.29
Vol / Avg.
9.4K/11.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.33 - 13.51
Mkt Cap
98.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.29
P/E
-
EPS
0.19
Shares
12M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Vince Holding Corp is a fashion brand which engaged in delivering luxury essentials like women's and men's apparel, women's and men's footwear and handbags. Its offers women's collections of luxurious cashmere sweaters and silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, denim, pants, tanks and t-shirts, and a growing assortment of outerwear. It focuses on developing an elevated collection of Vince apparel and accessories to serve the luxurious need of the customer. The company manages its business in three segments namely Wholesale and Direct-to-consumer and Rebecca Taylor and Parker segment. It operates its e-commerce business through its website.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.180
REV94.900M87.450M-7.450M

Vince Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vince Holding (VNCE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vince Holding (NYSE: VNCE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vince Holding's (VNCE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vince Holding (VNCE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vince Holding (NYSE: VNCE) was reported by Stifel on December 5, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting VNCE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vince Holding (VNCE)?

A

The stock price for Vince Holding (NYSE: VNCE) is $8.2 last updated Today at 3:36:37 PM.

Q

Does Vince Holding (VNCE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vince Holding.

Q

When is Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) reporting earnings?

A

Vince Holding’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Vince Holding (VNCE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vince Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Vince Holding (VNCE) operate in?

A

Vince Holding is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.