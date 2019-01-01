Vince Holding Corp is a fashion brand which engaged in delivering luxury essentials like women's and men's apparel, women's and men's footwear and handbags. Its offers women's collections of luxurious cashmere sweaters and silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, denim, pants, tanks and t-shirts, and a growing assortment of outerwear. It focuses on developing an elevated collection of Vince apparel and accessories to serve the luxurious need of the customer. The company manages its business in three segments namely Wholesale and Direct-to-consumer and Rebecca Taylor and Parker segment. It operates its e-commerce business through its website.