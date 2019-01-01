|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.180
|REV
|94.900M
|87.450M
|-7.450M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Vince Holding (NYSE: VNCE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Vince Holding’s space includes: Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN), PVH (NYSE:PVH), Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) and Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM).
The latest price target for Vince Holding (NYSE: VNCE) was reported by Stifel on December 5, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting VNCE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Vince Holding (NYSE: VNCE) is $8.2 last updated Today at 3:36:37 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Vince Holding.
Vince Holding’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Vince Holding.
Vince Holding is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.