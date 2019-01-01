|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.240
|REV
|113.500M
|106.569M
|-6.931M
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.280
|REV
|116.090M
|129.455M
|13.365M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ: POWL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Powell Industries’s space includes: Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN), Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC), Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN), Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT).
The latest price target for Powell Industries (NASDAQ: POWL) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on August 11, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting POWL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.93% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Powell Industries (NASDAQ: POWL) is $21.39 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 16, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.
Powell Industries’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Powell Industries.
Powell Industries is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.