Range
20.83 - 21.51
Vol / Avg.
105.3K/58.1K
Div / Yield
1.04/4.86%
52 Wk
21.38 - 37.28
Mkt Cap
251.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
21.17
P/E
-
EPS
-0.24
Shares
11.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Powell Industries Inc is a United States-based company that develops, designs, manufactures, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for electrical energy distribution, control, and monitoring. The company's principal products comprise integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, and so on. These products are applied in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light-rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets. The company generates the majority of its sales from the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.240
REV113.500M106.569M-6.931M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.280
REV116.090M129.455M13.365M

Powell Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Powell Industries (POWL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ: POWL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Powell Industries's (POWL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Powell Industries (POWL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Powell Industries (NASDAQ: POWL) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on August 11, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting POWL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.93% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Powell Industries (POWL)?

A

The stock price for Powell Industries (NASDAQ: POWL) is $21.39 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Powell Industries (POWL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 16, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.

Q

When is Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) reporting earnings?

A

Powell Industries’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Powell Industries (POWL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Powell Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Powell Industries (POWL) operate in?

A

Powell Industries is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.